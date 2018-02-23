Man sent to hospital after car overturns at Stars Avenue
SINGAPORE: A man was sent to hospital after his car overturned at 1 Stars Avenue on Friday (Feb 23).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 7.30am.
Eyewitnesses saw what appeared to be a dark-coloured Citroen hatchback resting on its bonnet on the road across the Mediacorp Campus at about 8am.
SCDF officers were also spotted at the scene.
The driver, who Channel NewsAsia understands is a 50-year-old man, was sent to the National University Hospital.