Man sentenced to a year in jail for sex with 14-year-old

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man who had sex with a 14-year-old teen was on Thursday (May 31) sentenced to a year in jail.

According to court documents, Lim En Zer got to know the victim through a mutual friend in early June last year, exchanged numbers with her and stayed in touch with her through text messages. The victim, who cannot be named due to a gag order, had told Lim her age.



About a week later, Lim suggested that they meet up at his home. The teen agreed and the meeting happened sometime in the afternoon in mid-June 2017,

“After the victim arrived, the accused brought the victim straight to his bedroom,” court documents said. She sat on his bed and they started to cuddle.

Lim undressed himself and the victim. He then had sex with her, with her consent, without using a condom.

They met a total of three times, out of which two were sexual encounters, according to court documents. The court heard that the victim was not in a genuine romantic relationship with Lim.

Three other sexual offences were taken into consideration.

For having sex with a minor below the age of 16, he could have been jailed up to 10 years, fined, or both.