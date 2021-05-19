Man linked to sister's death could have charge upgraded, to face more charges including wrongful confinement

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man who is linked to his teenage sister's death could have his charge of grievous hurt upgraded, and is set to face more charges including wrongful confinement.

Huang Bocan is accused of sharing a common intention with co-accused Chee Mei Wan, a 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident, and 62-year-old Lim Peng Tiong, to cause grievous hurt to Ms Huang Baoying.

They allegedly hit her with a wooden pole at about 11pm on May 4 at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1.

Court documents did not specify the relationship between Huang, Chee and Lim.

The police were alerted to the unnatural death at 6.30am the next day and found Ms Huang dead at the scene.

The prosecutor on Wednesday (May 19) asked for Huang to be remanded a third time, noting that he was on medical leave due to observation for COVID-19 during the first remand.

Explaining the reason for fresh remand, the prosecutor said Huang's charge may be upgraded, and that there are about 10 other charges "in the interim".

These include wrongful confinement, restraint and hurt charges, he said.

Ms Huang's cause of death has not been ascertained, and they are waiting for a post-mortem, he added.

Lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong of Invictus Law took up the case, telling the court that they were just instructed by Huang's family to represent him. They did not object to the prosecution's request.

The judge ordered Huang to be further remanded for a week, with permission to be taken out for investigations.

Huang, Lim and Chee were remanded and will return to court next week.