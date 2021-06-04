Jail for man who spat at woman on a bus, claiming she brought 'coronavirus' from China

SINGAPORE: An intoxicated man boarded a bus at night last year and repeatedly said "you China ah" to a passenger before spitting at her face.

Raymond Joshua, 33, was given four months and three weeks' jail on Friday (Jun 4) for three charges of using insulting words, using criminal force and failing to present himself for a urine test while under a drug supervision order.

Another three charges were considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Joshua was placed on a two-year supervision order from April 2019 but failed to present for his urine test 42 times.

He later said he did not go for the tests at Ang Mo Kio Police Divisional Headquarters as he was staying with his fiancee at Sengkang and it was "far" for him.

On Jul 2, 2020, when Singapore was in Phase 2 of its reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Joshua boarded bus service 109 at night.

The victim, a 36-year-old Singaporean woman, and her mother were seated in the bus, and Joshua was shown on closed-circuit television footage repeatedly shifting around the seats near them and gesturing with his hands towards the victim.

While the bus was along Hougang Avenue 9 at about 9.45pm, Joshua told the victim: "You China people bring coronavirus. You China ah. You China ah. Singapore have Indian, Malay and Chinese."

He also said: "You China, you can speak English or not."

The victim was shown in CCTV footage sitting still and not physically responding to Joshua until he encroached on her personal space.

She pushed him away as he was too close to her, and Joshua removed his mask and spat at her face.

He was arrested and later admitted to consuming a bottle of liquor at his fiancee's house before the incident.

The prosecutor asked for at least four months and three weeks' jail, noting that the incident occurred when Singapore was still at a heightened level due to COVID-19, with many lives still affected by it.

The incident also occurred on public transport and the accused was voluntarily intoxicated with alcohol, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Bjorn Tan.

He had also failed to attend numerous urine tests, an aggravating factor with regard to the related charge.

Joshua, who was unrepresented, said before pleading guilty that he wanted to defer his sentence for a month, before changing his mind and saying he would go through with it. However, after he pleaded guilty, he said he wanted to defer his sentence for a month again.

VERY REMORSEFUL: ACCUSED

He told the judge he was very "shameful and remorseful" over this incident and that he has "changed to be a better person" since, going for all his required urine tests.

"I (have) proved myself, that my urine (tests) I finished properly, and I'm going to get married, so depending on what is my punishment ... after that, I can move on to (a) better future - so I ask for leniency," he said.

He said he has done a lot of reflection since and learned that "this kind of thing" can be avoided.

The judge rejected his request to defer his sentence, saying his case has been in the court system since May 2020 through numerous adjournments.

District Judge Eugene Teo said the pandemic has resulted in measures having to be taken by everyone and it can be stressful.

"The important thing is not to respond to these stresses with irrational hate. That benefits no one," he said, adding that such behaviour cannot be tolerated.

For using criminal force, Joshua could have been jailed up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

For using insulting words, he could have been jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

He could have been jailed up to four years, fined up to S$10,000, or both for failing to report for his urine test while under a supervision order.