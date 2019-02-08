Man arrested for breaking into, stealing S$100,000 of cash and jewellery from Tampines flat

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Feb 8) for allegedly breaking into and stealing S$100,000 worth of cash and jewellery from a flat in Tampines, the police said.

The authorities said they received a report at 7.50pm on Thursday that a unit at Block 498B at Tampines Street 45 had been broken into.

Advertisement

Officers from the Bedok Police Division arrested the man on Friday, after identifying him through ground enquiries and the aid of police cameras.

He will be charged in court on Saturday. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years.