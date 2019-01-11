Man suspected of stealing nearly S$200,000 from Selegie Road KTV lounge arrested

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Jan 10) in Malaysia, six days after he allegedly broke into Tuberose KTV lounge along Selegie Road.

In a news release on Friday, police said they received a report about the housebreaking at about 7.30pm on Jan 4. The premises had been ransacked and S$187,700 worth of cash stolen.

Advertisement

Officers established the suspect's identity through ground enquiries and later discovered that he had fled to Malaysia before the police report was lodged.

He was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday by the Malaysian police. Channel NewsAsia understands the arrest was made in Sabah.



"The suspect was subsequently handed over to Singapore on Jan 11, 2019," said police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man will be charged in court with housebreaking and theft by night. If convicted, he may be jailed between two and 14 years, and fined.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Chong Zunjie, thanked the Malaysian police for their "strong and unequivocal support", and said that the arrest would not have been possible without the "close collaboration and strong relationship" between the two police forces.

