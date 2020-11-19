Man charged with stealing bra and keys, failing to report change of residential address

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Thursday (Nov 19) with housebreaking and failing to report a change of residential address.

For the housebreaking offence, Jonathan Liao, 28, is accused of stealing a bra worth S$25 and three keys valued at S$7.50, according to court documents.

On Jun 23, he allegedly climbed into a unit at Block 424D Yishun Avenue 11 via the kitchen window between 2am and 7am.

Separately, Liao was also charged with attempting to break into the same unit on Aug 4 at 7.55am by removing the window panels of the bathroom.

If found guilty of a housebreaking offence under the Penal Code, he may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.



Liao's third charge was for failing to report his change of residence from October 2018 until Dec 11, 2019.

"Under the National Registration Act, all identity card (IC) holders need to report a change of address within 28 days of moving into a new residence, whether the residence is located in or outside of Singapore," said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday.



In a news release, ICA said the police received a report on Nov 25, 2019 that Liao did not report a change of address after he moved out of his registered residence.

The case was then handed over to ICA. During the investigations, it was revealed that he moved out of his registered residence in October 2018.

"ICA officers had advised him to report his change of residence then, but he refused to do so," said the authority.

For failing to report a change of residential address, he may be liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to five years or both if found guilty.



ICA said it "takes a firm stance against any person who fails to comply with the National Registration Act and its Regulations".



The authority added that all Singaporeans and permanent residents have the responsibility to update their residential addresses "to ensure that they remain contactable".



Singapore residents who need to report a change of address can do so online.

"The updated addresses will facilitate their transactions with government agencies," said ICA.

