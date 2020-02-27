Man to be charged after S$5,000, 100 packets of cigarettes stolen from shop

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man is set to be charged on Friday (Feb 28) after about S$5,000 in cash and 100 packets of cigarettes were stolen from a shop in Sembawang Hills Estate last week.

The police said in a news release on Thursday that they were alerted to a case of housebreaking at the shop in Jalan Kuras on Jan 22.

Using images from CCTV footage and ground enquiries, the police tracked the suspect down and arrested him on Thursday.

The authorities recovered about S$1,500 in cash and eight packets of cigarettes from the man.

If found guilty, the man faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.