Man suspected of attempted armed robbery in Tampines arrested

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (May 29) for his suspected involvement in a case of attempted armed robbery, police said.

On May 19 at about 6.30am, the authorities received a report that an unknown man in a black hoodie had tried to rob a 78-year-old man with a pen knife at Block 266 Tampines Street 21.

The victim shouted for help and the suspect fled the scene without taking anything.



The victim was not injured in the incident.



The suspect was identified through ground enquiries and footage from police cameras, and he was arrested along Tampines Street 32 on Wednesday.

He will be charged in court on Friday with attempted armed robbery and if found guilty, may be jailed between two and seven years, and punished with with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

