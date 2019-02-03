Man suspected of breaking into, stealing from Clementi aquarium shop arrested

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man suspected of breaking into and stealing from an aquarium shop in Clementi has been arrested, police said in a press release on Sunday (Feb 3).

The authorities said they received a report about the housebreaking along Clementi Avenue 2 on Saturday morning at about 11.20am. An assortment of fishes valued at more than S$1,900 and about S$80 in cash were discovered to be stolen, they added.

Advertisement

Officers from the Clementi Police Division arrested the suspect on Sunday afternoon along West Coast Road, after identifying him through ground enquiries and police camera footage.

“Investigations against the man are ongoing,” said police.

Those found guilty of housebreaking and theft by night may be given two to 14 years' jail and fined, they added.

