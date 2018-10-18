Man suspected of robbing and assaulting 53-year-old woman arrested

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt, police said in a press release on Thursday (Oct 18).

He is believed to have assaulted and attempted to rob a 53-year-old woman after she stepped out from a lift at Block 315A Punggol Way on Thursday. Police said the suspect only made away with a set of keys.

The police received a report of the incident on Thursday afternoon and arrested the suspect along Yishun Avenue 11 the same evening.

If convicted of robbery with hurt, he faces between five and 20 years' jail and no less than 12 strokes of the cane.



The police advised members of the public to adopt crime prevention measures like being attentive to their surroundings and arranging for company when returning home late at night.

They can also carry a shrill alarm to scare off a culprit or attracting the attention of other members of the public, police said.



