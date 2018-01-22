Man suspected of using fake Malaysian notes arrested

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man suspected of using fake ringgit in Singapore on two separate occasions has been arrested, the police said in a news release on Monday (Jan 22).



A 67-year-old man had lodged a police report on Jan 9 after he received fake RM100 and RM50 notes.



The suspect was subsequently arrested along Woodlands Centre Road by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department on Saturday (Jan 20).

Investigations are ongoing, police said. If convicted, the man may be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.



Police also reminded members of the public to adopt the following measures if they receive a suspected counterfeit note:



Delay the person giving the money if possible and call the police at '999' immediately;

Observe his/her description, such as gender, race, age, height, built, clothing, language/dialect spoken and any special features such as tattoo marks as well as that of any companions;

Note the vehicle registration number (if any); and

Limit the handling of the suspected counterfeit note and place it in a protective covering, such as an envelope, to prevent any tampering, and hand it over to the police immediately.

Advertisement