Man suspected of posing as police officer to steal mobile phones arrested

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a man suspected of impersonating a police officer to steal mobile phones.

Police said on Monday (Jan 6) they were alerted to the case along Boon Keng Road on Sunday at about 1.30am.

A 34-year-old man had identified himself as a police officer and asked his two victims to surrender their mobile phones on the pretext of conducting checks.

The man then left with the two phones and did not return.

After investigations, the man was identified and he was arrested later in the same day. Both mobile phones were recovered.

The man will be charged with impersonating a public servant, which carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both. He will also be charged with theft, which carries a prison sentence of up to three years and/or a fine.

The police reminded members of the public to be wary of people impersonating as police officers.

If in doubt, they should verify the identity of a police officer by asking for the officer’s warrant card.

A genuine card will have the police crest, the photo of the officer, the officer’s name and NRIC number.

When tilted at an angle, the card will also display the holographic word "POLICE" below the officer's photograph.

