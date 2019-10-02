Man with 'suspicious bulge' caught trying to smuggle cigarettes into Singapore: ICA

Man caught smuggling cigarettes in hip, groin area: ICA
A total of 10 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found on the Malaysian man. (Photo: Facebook/Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)
SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man was caught trying to smuggle contraband cigarettes into Singapore after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers noticed a “suspicious bulge” in his groin area.

Further checks on the 39-year-old traveller on Sep 11 revealed 10 packets of cigarettes around his hip and groin area.

This case was one of six separate attempts to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore last month, ICA said on Wednesday (Oct 2).

A total of 78 packets and 40 loose sticks of assorted cigarettes were detected by officers at the Singapore Cruise Centre, West Coast Pier and Marina South Pier.

40 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes
A total of 40 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were uncovered from a crew member’s luggage. (Photo: Facebook/Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)

On Sep 29, ICA officers uncovered 40 packets of cigarettes concealed in the luggage of a 55-year-old Romanian man. Anomalies had been detected in the scanned images of the crew member’s luggage.

Separately, three Singaporeans and a Russian were caught trying to smuggle cigarettes into Singapore in four other cases between Sep 9 and Sep 20.

The four men, aged between 28 and 64, had hidden the cigarettes underneath their clothes, inside the socks and boots they were wearing, as well as around their waists and ankles.

Cigarettes found in socks, around ankles
Duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed around the ankles. (Photo: Facebook/Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)

All six cases were referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation. Those found guilty of possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes can be charged in court or compounded up to S$5,000.

“This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore,” ICA said.

Source: CNA/zl(aj)

