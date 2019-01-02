Man taken to hospital after car accident outside Platinium Dogs Club

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital on Wednesday (Jan 2) after a car knocked into him in front of Platinium Dogs Club, a pet boarding centre being investigated for alleged mistreatment of animals.

According to the police, the man claimed that he was hit by a vehicle that was reversing out of the pet boarding centre, a semi-detached house at 7 Galistan Avenue.

The police also said that the man was among a group of people who had gathered outside the pet boarding centre. He is believed to be a volunteer who was helping one of the pet owners who had come to the centre to confront the owner.

Police said they were alerted that the group was "obstructing" the driveway of the house at about 4.30pm.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a 40-year-old man from the group had alleged that he was hit by the vehicle that was reversing out of the compound of the unit. The man was subsequently conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious state," police added.

The woman who runs Platinium Dogs Club was in the passenger seat of the vehicle that hit the man, Channel 8 News reported.

It also reported that the woman locked herself in the car while speaking to police officers from the vehicle's window. She was also seen to enter the house with police officers.



Police also said that the 33-year-old driver of the vehicle, along with a group of seven women and four men, including the 40-year-old, are assisting with investigations.

WORRIED PET OWNERS

Among those gathered outside Platinium Dogs Club was pet owner Elaine Mao, who told Channel 8 News that her dog went missing after she sent it to the centre.

According to Ms Mao, she had taken her Shetland sheepdog named Prince to the centre on Dec 16 and was informed by the centre on Dec 30 that her pet was gone.

Ms Mao said she visited the centre in an attempt to ask the owner what happened to her dog. However, the owner did not reply to her even when Ms Mao confronted her in person.

"We want to know if Prince is dead or alive ... and find him as quickly as possible. He's really a little angel," Ms Mao said in Mandarin in an interview with Channel 8.



She was among several pet owners who had complained about animals being ill-treated under the care of Platinium Dogs Club, which is currently being investigated by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA).

AVA took custody of 18 dogs and a rabbit after it raided the centre on Saturday, and it returned some of the animals to their owners.



Under the Animal and Birds Act, those who fail in their duty of care towards the animals in the course of conducting an animal-related business may be fined up to S$40,000 or jailed for two years, or both.

