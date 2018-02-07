Man taken to hospital after crashing lorry into drain along Lower Delta Road

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital after the lorry he was driving plunged into a drain along Lower Delta Road on Wednesday (Feb 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at around 5pm on Wednesday. The lorry driver was conscious when he was taken to the Singapore General Hospital by ambulance, police added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man was not seriously injured. Police investigations are ongoing.

Ms Kerry Ng, who was at the scene in the aftermath of the accident, told Channel NewsAsia that the crash happened near an overhead bridge.

SCDF officers carrying a ladder adjacent to the drain. (Photo: Kerry Ng)

A photo sent by Ms Ng also shows that the drain railings were damaged in the crash.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

