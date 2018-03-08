Man taken to hospital after punching windshield of Mercedes-Benz car in Syed Alwi Road

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital on Tuesday (Mar 6) after he used his hand to smash the windshield of a black Mercedes-Benz car, which had several people in it.

The police told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt along Syed Alwi Road at about 3am on Tuesday. The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they said.

Channel NewsAsia understands the man, who was seen on video banging his fist on the windshield until it cracked, suffered cuts on his hand.

In the video circulating on social media, the man is seen in an altercation with several people. He can be heard shouting while several people attempt to restrain him.

He manages to break free, however, and starts punching the windshield of the car multiple times, causing cracks to form.

The driver of the car drives off while the man is still punching it.

Police said they are looking into the matter.