Man tased by police, arrested for multiple offences

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, public nuisance, theft in dwelling and suspected drug-related offences.

On Friday (Jul 16) at about 1.50pm, the police were alerted to an incident involving a man, who turned hostile towards paramedics and members of the public who were attending to him after he sustained a fall at a coffeeshop in the Jalan Besar area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the police arrived at Block 802 French Road, the man purportedly continued to behave aggressively towards the officers and members of the public around him.

"Despite repeated reminders to the man to comply with officers’ instructions, the man allegedly challenged the officers to a fight and charged towards officers," said the police in a news release.

"One of the officers then drew his baton in his attempt to subdue the man. The man was eventually subdued and arrested by the officers after taser stun devices were deployed."

Videos circulating on social media of the incident show the man hurling vulgarities at people around him, including police officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the videos, police surround the man while urging him to calm down in Mandarin. The man then tries to hit a police officer multiple times, with the officer striking back.

Following this, the man continues shouting at the officers before he is tased and falls to the ground. The officers then instruct him not to move and handcuff him.

A preliminary investigation revealed that before the police arrived at the scene, the man was violent and had allegedly thrown chairs in the direction of other patrons at the coffeeshop.

The man was also believed to be involved in a case of theft at a pharmacy located near the coffeeshop.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, he can be jailed up to seven years and fined or caned.

He can also be fined up to S$2,000 if found guilty of public nuisance, and jailed up to seven years and fined if found guilty of theft in dwelling.

"In our use of force, the police take into consideration the proportionality of the force to be applied vis-a-vis the perceived threat, the safety of the general public and our officers, as well as the safety of the target on which force is to be applied," said the news release.

"The police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence against public officers performing their duty and offenders will be dealt with firmly."



