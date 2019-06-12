Man tasered at Everton Park charged for attempting to assault police inspector, damaging benches

SINGAPORE: A man tasered by police at Everton Park has been charged with three new offences, in addition to the seven other charges he was already facing.



Indian national Murugesan Ragupathiraja, 25, was charged on Monday (Jun 10) with attempting to assault a police officer at Block 1 Everton Park on Jun 9; causing annoyance to the public while drunk there; and committing mischief by kicking two wooden benches at Duxton Plain Park.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The damages to the benches allegedly cost S$911.40, according to the charge sheets.



Murugesan, who was remanded in custody from Tuesday, also had his bail revoked. He had been out on court bail when he allegedly committed the fresh offences, police said in an earlier statement.



The video posted on social media showed Murugesan arguing with officers at Everton Park, before he charged at an officer, who drew his baton in response. Another officer later discharged his taser and the officers arrested Murugesan.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old faces 10 charges in total. The other charges include: Robbing a man of S$160, an ATM card and a bag after rubbing red powder, believed to be chilli powder, into the victim's eyes; using indecent words on a public officer inside a Certis CISCO auxiliary police van; spitting at an auxiliary police officer and slapping each side of an auxiliary police officer's face.



He is set to return to court on Jul 9.



If found guilty of causing annoyance to the public while drunk, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum of S$1,000, or both.



If convicted of assaulting a police officer to deter him from discharging his duty, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.



For damaging the wooden benches, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.