Man admits to throwing his faeces at an officer while in police lock-up for theft offences

SINGAPORE: While in police lock-up for theft offences, a 34-year-old man defecated into a paper cup given to him for lunch and threw it at an AETOS officer.

Sulaiman Abdul Majid Maricar pleaded guilty on Friday (May 28) to one charge of using criminal force on a public servant for this action, along with five other charges including theft and housebreaking to commit theft. Several other charges will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Sulaiman committed a slew of theft offences in October last year, including stealing phones from a lorry, a motorcycle and cash from a hawker stall.

On the morning of Oct 6, 2020, Sulaiman was walking around car parks in Sembawang looking for items to steal when he saw a lorry parked at a multi-storey car park and managed to open it due to a faulty lock.

He stole three phones, a power bank, three face masks and a cash card. The lorry driver lodged a police report and Sulaiman was arrested, but was soon released pending investigations.

A few days later on Oct 13, 2020, Sulaiman was arrested again for stealing from vehicles. He was placed in a lock-up at Woodlands Police Divisional Headquarters.

The next day, he was handed his lunch, which included a paper cup with a beverage inside. He later defecated into the cup and kept his faeces in it, said the prosecutor.

That evening, a 24-year-old AETOS officer on duty at Woodlands Lock-up made his rounds at the lock-up cells collecting food packets and paper cups.

When he got to Sulaiman, Sulaiman passed the victim his food packet before throwing the cup containing faeces at the victim. The faeces landed on the victim's uniform, over his torso, his pants and his boots.

When the victim realised that the cup had contained faeces, he asked Sulaiman for an explanation, but Sulaiman ignored him.

The victim reported the matter to his superior before going off to clean himself. Sulaiman was released on bail the next day.

About a week later on Oct 20, 2020, Sulaiman met his girlfriend at East Coast Park and stayed there until about midnight. The pair then went to look for a motorcycle to steal so they could have transport.

They found a motorcycle with a helmet on top of it at a Housing Board block in Marine Parade. The owner had inadvertently left his key in the ignition as he was very tired.

Sulaiman and his girlfriend rode the motorbike to Woodlands. At the time, Sulaiman was under a 25-year driving ban that forbade him from having any class of driving licence until 2045.

On Oct 23, 2020, Sulaiman and his girlfriend realised they had run out of cash. They rode the bike around looking for cash cards to steal, before heading to a food centre in Tai Seng.

Sulaiman forced open the roller shutters and passed his girlfriend a pair of tongs to use on anyone that might see him. They forced open a cash register at a drink stall and took S$430 from it.

The police arrested Sulaiman at a hotel at about 1.45am on Oct 24, 2020. He was remanded, while the motorcycle was recovered and returned to its owner.

The judge called for a preventive detention suitability report and adjourned sentencing to June.