Man to be charged for threatening former police officer

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man who threatened a former police officer will be charged on Wednesday (Apr 18) for criminal intimidation and for acting as a member of an unlawful society.

The man, a former Criminal Law Police Supervisee, allegedly uttered threatening words to the victim, a former police officer who previously dealt with his case, said the police in a news release on Tuesday.

The incident happened along Aliwal Street on Aug 6, 2017, and the man was said to have flaunted his secret society affiliation. He was arrested last Thursday by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“The police take a very stern view of gang-related activities, and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs or blatantly disregard the law,” said the authorities.

If convicted of being or acting as a member of an unlawful society, the man may be jailed for up to three years and fined a maximum of S$5,000. For criminal intimidation, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined, if found guilty.

