Public servant to be charged under OSA over leak of Phase 2 reopening plans

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man will be charged under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) on Wednesday (May 19) over the leak of information regarding the resumption of activities in Phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening after the COVID-19 circuit breaker period.

The police said they received a report on Jun 12 last year that information about the resumption of activities in Phase 2 was circulating via WhatsApp messages among members of the public.

This occurred before the information was officially released, the police said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Investigations revealed that the man, who is a public servant and an authorised recipient of classified information on the post-circuit breaker plans, had allegedly shared the information via WhatsApp on Jun 11, 2020 with members of a private WhatsApp chat group who were not authorised to receive the classified information,” said the police.

The information was further disseminated by other members from the chat group, resulting in the wider circulation of the classified information before it was officially released.

The police said six other individuals who had wrongfully received and further communicated the information will be issued stern warnings.

Those found guilty of wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act face a fine of up to S$2,000 and up to two years’ jail.

The police said unauthorised recipients should delete and not further circulate any confidential information received, as they may otherwise be similarly liable under the Official Secrets Act.

