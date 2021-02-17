Man to be charged with murder of woman following stabbing incident in Jurong East

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man will be charged with murdering a 34-year-old woman who was found with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Jurong East.

The police said on Wednesday (Feb 17) that they received a call for assistance along Jurong East Street 32 at about 11.55pm on Tuesday.



Upon arrival, officers found the woman lying motionless at the void deck of Block 308 Jurong East Street 32.

The woman was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

Police said they arrested the man for "his suspected involvement in the murder" and added that preliminary investigations revealed the man and woman are known to each other.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 12.05am on Wednesday, and took two people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The man will be charged with murder on Thursday and faces the death penalty if found guilty. Police investigations are ongoing.