Man gets jail for taking upskirt videos of women in CBD area

SINGAPORE: A man took multiple upskirt videos of women in the central business district as he wanted to see the colour of their underwear.

He was caught red-handed by a woman who saw what he was doing in the reflection of an elevator button panel.

Jeffrey Neo Chow Sheng, 31, was sentenced to one month's jail on Thursday (Jul 22) for two counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Two other charges, including one of placing his phone on the lift floor to record an upskirt video, were considered in sentencing.

The court heard that on Dec 5, 2019, Neo was on an escalator going up to the fourth floor of OUE Downtown in Shenton Way with an unidentified woman.

He checked his surroundings before filming the woman under her dress. He did so as he wanted to see the colour of her underwear, said the prosecutor.

Later that day, as Neo headed back to his office in Shenton Way, he took a cargo lift at about 1.20pm with three other people.

Two of them exited the lift first, leaving the victim standing in front of Neo. Neo switched his phone to the front-facing camera mode and activated the video-recording function.

He bent down behind her, extending his arm beneath her dress to record an upskirt video.

The woman could see what Neo was doing through the reflection on the elevator button panel in front of her. She felt scared but turned to confront Neo.

Neo apologised and picked up the phone. When the lift stopped, the woman asked Neo to get out. She followed him and raised her voice at him, hoping to get the attention of others.

A few people came to help her detain Neo, and building security escorted him away. Police officers later arrested him and seized his phone.

Because of the incident, the woman no longer feels safe working there, the court heard.

A forensic screening uncovered two upskirt videos in Neo's phone, including the one he took in the morning. He admitted that he had been taking upskirt videos of women for the past one-and-a-half to two years.

Some months, he did not take any, but other months he took between one and three such videos, he said.

The prosecutor asked for between five and seven weeks' jail, saying that Neo was a persistent and habitual offender despite this being his first conviction.

For each charge of insulting a woman's modesty, he could have been jailed up to a year, fined, or both.