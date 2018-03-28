After 38 years on the run, man charged with firearm possession revisits crime scene

SINGAPORE: Seow Lam Seng was only 25 years old when he and his friend were stopped by police at Tanjong Katong Road after they were seen behaving suspiciously.

Seow was allegedly carrying a pistol. His friend, Lee Ah Fatt, drew a gun from his own back pocket and pointed it at the officers, prompting one of them to shoot at him. He later died of his injuries.

On Wednesday (Mar 28), 38 years after the incident, Seow was taken back to the crime scene. He had been on the run and was arrested in Penang, Malaysia last week.

Dressed in a red polo tee and black bermudas, Seow, now 63, was cuffed at his hands and feet. He was taken to the area outside a bar where he was stopped by police on Oct 3, 1980.



Seow was charged in court on Monday with unlawful possession of a firearm. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.



Seow spent about five minutes at the scene before he was taken away at about 3.25pm in an unmarked grey van.



His case will be heard in court on Apr 2.

