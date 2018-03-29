Man who head-butted, spat on NEA enforcement officers gets 20 weeks' jail

SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced to 20 weeks' jail on Thursday (Mar 29) for abusing three National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officers last June, after he was found to be selling fruit without a licence.

Wong Kit Moy, 61, pleaded guilty to five charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and using abusive language on a public servant.

He had punched and head-butted one officer, spat on another and slammed the door of his vehicle as a third officer was holding it, said NEA in a media release.



Wong was selling fruits along Arumugam Road on Jun 19, 2017 when he was approached by three NEA officers at about 6.30pm. They asked if he had a licence to sell fruit and when Wong replied that he did not, the officers requested to see his particulars, said NEA.

Wong tried, unsuccessfully, to flee. He then attacked the officers, injuring two of them.

"Throughout the incident, he also hurled vulgarities at the three officers. Police assistance was sought and the offender was subsequently arrested by officers from Bedok Police Division," said NEA.



"Illegal hawking results in social disamenities and public health issues," the agency added. "NEA will continue to take firm and decisive action against any person who engages in illegal hawking activities."

The illegal hawking charge will be dealt with at a later date.

NEA also said it "takes a serious view" of those who verbally or physically abuse its officers and will not hesitate against offenders.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, Wong could have been jailed a maximum of seven years and fined.