Man who allegedly sent out bomb threats arrested

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man who allegedly sent out envelopes containing bomb threats was arrested on Friday (Apr 13).

The police said they had received several reports since Thursday that various government establishments, hotels and convenience stores had received envelopes containing bomb threats.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the man is suspected to have sent out at least five such envelopes with similar bomb threats, but had no intention or means to carry out his threats.



The suspect will be charged on Saturday. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to nine years and fined.

The police also issued a reminder that they will treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm.