Man who cheated victims into signing up for new mobile lines arrested

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases, police said in a news release on Friday (Jan 12).

One of the victims lodged a police report on Jan 2 after he was tricked into signing up for a new mobile phone line.

According to the police, the suspect had claimed he was working for a telecommunications company and told the victim that he needed help to hit his sales quota. He then told the victim to sign up for a mobile phone line and asked the victim to pass the mobile phone to him.



Police said the victim was told by the suspect that the line would be terminated within a month and no charges would be incurred.

However, the victim received phone bills for the line every month. Attempts to contact the suspect were in vain as he became uncontactable after receiving the mobile phone from the victim.

The suspect was arrested by police along Yishun Central on Friday. Several SIM cards and a mobile phone were seized from him.

Police said that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases. Channel NewsAsia understands that there were at least five victims and the suspect had cheated them of five mobile phones.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday for cheating. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.