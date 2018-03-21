Man who cheated victims out of S$3,000 through hotel booking scams arrested

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man suspected to be behind a series of hotel booking scams has been arrested, police said in a news release on Wednesday (Mar 21).

The man had advertised attractive hotel room reservation deals on online platforms and made multiple deals between Mar 16 and 20.



After the victims made payments, the man could not be contacted. He had cheated the victims out of at least S$3,000.



The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after police established his identity.



Investigations are ongoing, said the police. If found guilty of cheating, the suspect faces up to 10 years' jail and a fine.



Police also advised members of the public to take the following precautions when booking hotel rooms online:



