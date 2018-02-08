Man who doctored City Harvest news article publishes apology, undertaking as required by AGC

SINGAPORE: Mr Neo Aik Chau, who recently doctored a picture of a news report about the City Harvest case, has published an apology as required by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), the AGC said on Thursday (Feb 8).

In a media release, AGC said it wrote to Mr Neo on Monday about his Facebook post on Feb 2 that made reference to the widely publicised decision of the Court of Appeal ruling in favour of the accused people involved with City Harvest Church.

"The Facebook post made false and baseless allegations and in doing so, impugned the impartiality and integrity of the Court of Appeal and posed a risk that public confidence in the administration of justice would be undermined," said AGC.

"By publishing the Facebook post, Mr Neo had committed contempt of court under s 3(1)(a) of the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act 2016," it added.

AGC said it "required Mr Neo to publish an apology and undertake not to re-post the Facebook post or any part thereof in any form or medium or to put up any posts, or do any other act, that would amount to contempt of court".



On Thursday, Mr Neo "complied" with these conditions and "published the apology and undertaking required of him", the release said.

