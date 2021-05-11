Man who evaded payment for massages, facials, ear wax removal gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man went for beauty treatments including a shave, blackhead removal and ear wax services worth hundreds of dollars despite knowing that he could not pay for them.



Raymond Kang Han Tiong, 40, was given nine months and two weeks' jail on Tuesday (May 11) for four counts of cheating, with another three charges taken into consideration. He will have to serve an additional enhanced sentence of 237 days' jail as he was on remission for previous offences when he reoffended.

The court heard that Kang was released from prison on Jul 30, 2020 but was placed on remission for previous offences that include cheating.

He began reoffending soon after his release.

On the night of Aug 9, 2020, he boarded a taxi with a female friend at 100 Upper Cross Street. He got the driver to drop his friend off before continuing the journey to his home.

The total fare was S$31.50. Kang left his NRIC behind with the cabby, promising to return to make payment but failed to do so. The taxi driver later called the police.

On Sep 13, 2020, Kang visited Ruby Beauty Centre at The Bencoolen in the Rochor area.

Kang ordered services worth S$956 at the shop: A collagen recharge facial treatment for S$278, facial hair shaving for S$138 and blackhead removal for S$540.

After the services were rendered, Kang gave various excuses and said he could not pay, requesting to pay another time. He never paid the victim.

On Oct 4, 2020, Kang visited a shop called Yan Mei Shan along Jalan Sultan and ordered a 60-minute foot massage and a 90-minute body massage with essential oils for S$140.

When it was time to make payment, Kang again said he did not have money to do so.

A friend of his paid the shop on his behalf the next day.

That same night on Oct 4, 2020, Kang went to a hair salon in Geylang Road and asked for a S$7 hair cut, a S$15 ear-waxing service and a S$48 hair treatment.

After he received the services, he said he did not have the money and could not pay for them. He was eventually arrested and later remanded.

RECALCITRANT OFFENDER: PROSECUTOR

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Koh asked for at least 10 months' jail and an enhanced sentence of 237 days.

He said Kang is a recalcitrant offender with convictions dating back to 1998. He had committed similar cheating offences in 2018 by going to various karaoke lounges and ordering packages he could not afford.

His lawyer asked for a lower sentence, saying that it should still not be "too far off" from similar cases of this nature, but the judge agreed with the prosecution's position, saying that Kang has "a lot" of past convictions.

For each count of cheating, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both. Because he committed the offences while on remission, he was liable for enhanced sentences.