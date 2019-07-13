Man who allegedly attempted to rob Bedok pawn shop with chopper arrested in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old man suspected of attempting to rob a pawn shop in Bedok with a chopper has been arrested, the police said in a news release late on Saturday (Jul 13) night.

The elderly man was arrested in Yishun on Saturday, about 32 hours after he allegedly attempted to rob a ValueMax pawn shop at Block 213 Bedok North Street 1.

The police had released photos of the suspect on Saturday afternoon.

A man attempted to rob a pawn shop in Bedok on Jul 12, 2019. (Photo: Cindy Co)

The police said they received a report at about 1.50pm on Friday that a man dressed in a red top had tried to smash the glass display case at the pawn shop with a chopper.

The pawn shop manager, who wanted to be known only as Mr Choo, told CNA that the man had entered the shop wearing a mask and holding the weapon. He wore gloves and was dressed in dark clothing, Mr Choo said.

The man failed to smash the glass case. (Photo: Cindy Co)

Tha man slammed the chopper on the glass display case, but the weapon broke into two pieces, Mr Choo said.

He then picked up the broken pieces of the knife and fled. This all happened in the span of five minutes, said the manager.

“The suspect fled the scene with the chopper but did not make off with anything. No one was injured,” the police added in its news release on Saturday.

Following ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, Bedok Police Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him on Saturday along Yishun Street 22.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police and Commander of Bedok Police Division, Julius Lim, said the man had taken great pains to conceal his identity by covering his face with a surgical mask.

The man had also changed his clothing multiple times after fleeing the scene.

The suspect had changed his clothes multiple times after fleeing the scene. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Despite that, Mr Lim said Bedok Police Division officers demonstrated “great resolve and resourcefulness” and managed to bring the suspect to justice.

“This arrest also signals how police will spare no effort to track down those who conceal their identities to commit crime,” he added.

The man will be charged in court on Monday for attempted armed robbery. If found guilty, he faces between two and seven years in jail.