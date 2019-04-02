Man who posed as HDB contractor arrested for cheating

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man has been arrested for posing as a Housing and Development Board (HDB) contractor and allegedly cheating more than 19 people, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 2).

The police said that they received several reports between March last year and March this year that a man identifying himself as an HDB contractor had purportedly conned victims into handing over deposits for repair works.

The victims were cheated of between S$100 and S$300 each.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was neither authorised nor appointed by HDB for such works, and had cheated more than 19 victims," the police said.

The suspect was arrested by officers from the Bedok Police Division on Monday. He will be charged on Wednesday.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

