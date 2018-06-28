Man who punched beautician over mole removal procedure jailed 6 months

SINGAPORE: A man who punched a beautician as his wound from a mole removal procedure was "not healing well" was sentenced to six months' jail on Thursday (Jun 28).

Xia Tao, a 21-year-old Chinese national, had visited M&D Brow Beauty at Block 520 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh in November last year to have a mole removed.

Advertisement

Ms Kang Yi Duo, 39, performed the procedure on him for S$100 and told him that it would take three to six months for full recovery.

On Jan 9 this year at about 6pm, Xia went to the shop to confront Ms Kang, claiming that the wound was not healing and that there was a faint dark area there.

Ms Kang explained to him that different people have different metabolic rates and therefore different recovery rates.

However, Xia did not accept the explanation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to court documents, he said: "If this is China, I would have beat you."

Ms Kang replied: "This is Singapore. We talk about law."

Xia then lunged towards her, grabbed her head and punched the back of her head, along with her neck and hand, continuously for 13 times.

Ms Kang tried to protect her head with her hand, taking some punches on her hand, and called the emergency police hotline.

She was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where a doctor certified that she sustained tenderness on her lower neck, as well as tenderness and deformity over her left middle and ring fingers.

She also sustained a fracture on her ring finger, and her medical fees cost her more than S$17,000.

District Judge Terence Tay on Thursday sentenced Xia to six months' jail.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Xia could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, caned, or a combination of the three punishments.