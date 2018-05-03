Man wins S$18,500 after correctly guessing mystery sound in 987 contest

SINGAPORE: He could tell the sound that a computer monitor makes when its height is being adjusted. And for that, a man won S$18,500 on Thursday (May 3) in a guess-the-mystery-sound contest held by Mediacorp radio station 987.

The winner, a man known only as Mr Lee, finally got it right after more than five weeks of listeners dialing in with incorrect guesses.



The revelation prompted a flurry of excitement on Twitter with many expressing their disbelief at how Mr Lee, who is an IT engineer, was able to guess it correctly.

The 987 Secret Sound contest began on Mar 26 where listeners can win a cash prize if they can guess a mystery sound, which is played for three seconds, correctly.

The cash prize, which started off as S$5,000 on the first day, would be snowballed with an additional S$500 when there were no correct guesses for the day.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Steven Choo, the programme director of 987, said the station wanted to make sure the contest was simple, with no hurdles to cross.

“We hate games when people have to cross 15 hoops to win.”

The station mulled on different sounds such as the toggle switch moving on a drone controller or the opening of a car petrol tank cover but decided on the movement of a computer monitor.

“We wanted to do something which is close to people, which is an everyday object,” said Mr Choo.

With no clues given, listeners were stumped and more than 200 calls were made with wrong guesses.



The incorrect answers included the sound of wood being sawed, a drawer being pulled out and the sound of a bike moving, said radio DJ Gerald Koh.

Even the 987 DJs themselves were clueless.

Koh, who is also the assistant programme director of 987, said one of the strangest he heard was: “Is it the sound of a black leopard?”

Celebrities who came in for interviews at 987 also took a stab at the quiz.

Record producer Zedd last month thought it was “the sound of something cutting”, while rapper Saweetie thought it was “a horse”.



