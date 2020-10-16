Man and woman charged with stealing grocery vouchers from Tampines letterboxes

SINGAPORE: A man and woman were charged in court on Friday (Oct 16) with stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from a residential block in Tampines.

Miqhael Wahyudean Abdullah, 24, and Irwani Nur Amira Azami, 23, were each given charges of theft with common intention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are the first to be charged in a spate of arrests made by the police over stolen grocery vouchers from letterboxes across Singapore. The grocery vouchers had been mailed out to Singaporeans to help with household expenses as part of this year's Budget.

Miqhael and Irwani are accused of stealing the vouchers from Block 872A, Tampines Street 86, between 8pm on Oct 6 and 3.30am on Oct 7.

They were arrested on Oct 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least three other men and two women have also been arrested for allegedly stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from HDB letterboxes at different locations across Singapore.

Investigations revealed that the cases are likely unrelated and opportunistic in nature, said the police.

"The police have also received similar reports in other residential estates and we are intensifying our efforts with a view to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice," said a police statement on Thursday.

"If you spot any suspicious persons loitering near the letterboxes, please call the police at 999 immediately."

The accused pair will return to court on Nov 6. If convicted of theft with common intention, they could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.