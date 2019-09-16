Man and woman to be charged with murder of their child

SINGAPORE: A man and woman will be charged with the murder of their two-and-a-half-year-old child, said police on Monday (Sep 16).

Police said they received a call for help on Sep 10 at about 8.30pm at Block 52 Chin Swee Road.

When police arrived, human remains were found inside a flat.

"Police have established that the remains are that of a two-and-a-half-year-old female toddler," said police in the media release.

Police added that the 31-year-old man and the 30-year-old woman, the parents of the deceased, are suspected to have killed her.

The suspects, who will be charged on Tuesday, have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.

They are believed to have murdered the victim before they were remanded, said police.

Investigations are ongoing.