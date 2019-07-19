Managing director of law firm fined for scratching man's car with key

SINGAPORE: The managing director of a law firm was fined S$2,500 on Friday (Jul 19) for scratching another man's car with a key, costing him S$3,350 in damages.

Ian Chang Yen Ping, the 49-year-old managing director of Averex Law Corporation, pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief.

According to his lawyer, he committed the act as he was not happy that the victim had parked his car in a slanted fashion.

The court heard that the victim, 29-year-old Ye Yuzhi, had parked his car at the car park of a condominium in Amber Road, where Chang lived.

The victim was visiting his parents at the condo at about 6.30pm on Jul 31 last year.

When he returned to his car at 11pm, he found three scratches along the side of a car door.

When he reviewed footage from his in-car camera, he saw Chang walking in front of the vehicle and then away from the view of the camera.

Three distinct sounds, that resembled the sound of a key on the car door, were heard. Chang was captured walking in front of the vehicle again before leaving the scene.

Mr Ye lodged a police report the next day, and Chang admitted to the police that he had used a key to scratch Mr Ye's car door.

The two men attended court mediation in November last year, where Chang agreed to compensate Mr Ye in full for the damage.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Teh asked for a fine of S$3,000, saying it was fortunate that the in-car camera had caught the incident. He said he noted that Chang had paid the victim for the damage.

Defence lawyer Lee Teck Leng asked for a S$2,000 fine. In his mitigation plea, he said Chang was unhappy that Mr Ye's car was not properly parked in its lot.

HE FELT DRIVER WAS VERY INCONSIDERATE

"The accused felt that the driver ... was very inconsiderate," said the lawyer. Chang parked his vehicle and walked over to Mr Ye's car, scratched it and went home.

Mr Lee asked for leniency to be shown to his client as he was depressed at that time from unfortunate events in his life.

His mother-in-law, who was living with him, was suffering from terminal thyroid cancer and died earlier this year.

Chang sought psychiatric help in August 2018 and was immediately referred to the Institute of Mental Health's emergency department, where he was prescribed antidepressants and medication for insomnia and anxiety.

He readily admitted his wrongdoing, said Mr Lee, both during his police interview and court mediation with the victim.

District Judge Ong Hian Sun gave a fine between what both sides had called for. For the offence of mischief, Chang could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.