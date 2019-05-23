Rooms in new Mandai resort to include pod-shaped treehouses

SINGAPORE: Guest rooms in treehouses shaped like seedpods, elevated walkways snaking through a forest canopy and interactive guided nature walks - these are some features the new Mandai eco-resort will offer when it opens its doors in 2023.

Speaking at a media conference at the Singapore Zoo on Thursday (May 23), luxury resort operator Banyan Tree Holdings’ CEO Ho Kwon Ping said that visitors at the 338-room resort will enjoy “unprecedented access” to nature during their stay.

“Because so much of this has been planned sensitively, our guests will come and realise that it’s not an urban hotel in the middle of Mandai park,” Mr Ho said. “It is an experience where they will have unprecedented access to nature in all little ways.”

This is Banyan Tree's first resort in Singapore; the company has 47 other hotels and resorts around the world.



Architectural illustration of an elevated walkway at the resort. (Image: Mandai Park Holdings)

Banyan Tree will operate the resort, which will be owned by Mandai Park Holdings, which manages wildlife attractions such as the Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Night Safari and Jurong Bird Park.

The design of the resort will be helmed by local architectural firm WOW Architects.

Interior illustration of a treehouse room. (Image: Mandai Park Holdings)

BRINGING GUESTS CLOSER TO NATURE

The 4.6-hectare site for the resort currently houses the Singapore Zoo’s back-of-house facilities.

When completed, the development aims to become the first Super Low Energy resort in Singapore - with its design incorporating energy-saving measures including the use of natural ventilation as well as solar panels.

Extensive planting will be done on the roof and facade of the resort buildings, and more than half the trees on the site will be retained.

Wherever possible, the resort will be elevated several metres above the ground to allow native wildlife to move across the site.

Guests will also be able to choose to stay in 24 treehouses designed in the shape of seedpods.

Cross section illustration of the resort. (Image: WOW Architects)

“WOW Architects’ concept demonstrated the best design response to our brief, one that will bring our guests closer to nature,” said Mr Mike Barclays, group CEO of Mandai Park Holdings, in a press release. “We are confident that they will be able to translate our vision into the design and operations for our new resort.”

“Through carefully crafted design features and programme activities, the Mandai resort experience will encourage guests to be conscious of and care for the plants and animals in the surrounding rainforest. This is consistent with our core belief that we must all work together to protect wildlife.”

Guests will be able to join in behind-the-scenes programmes, guided nature walks as well as hands-on activities. There will also be camping opportunities, Mr Barclays said.

The Mandai precinct is undergoing a rejuvenation project, which will see the relocation of Jurong Bird Park and the development of a new Rainforest Park in the same area as the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Safari.