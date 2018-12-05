Mandarin Orchard food poisoning: Main ballroom banquets halted, guest reports second outbreak

SINGAPORE: Banquet operations at Mandarin Orchard Singapore's main ballroom have been suspended with immediate effect, and will not be reopened until clearance is given by the authorities, the hotel told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (Dec 5).

The suspension comes three days after a food poisoning outbreak from a lunch banquet at the hotel on Sunday left 42 people ill, with four of them hospitalised.

It also comes as reports emerged of a second food poisoning outbreak from a separate event held on Sunday evening at the Grand Mandarin Ballroom.

A Channel NewsAsia reader, who had attended a Jewish dinner at the hotel, said that he became "deathly ill" after the event, which was attended by about 500 guests.

"I personally know of about 12 people who have fallen ill," the guest said. "At least two were hospitalised; both were senior citizens," he added.

Mandarin Orchard confirmed that a Chanukah dinner was held in the Grand Mandarin Ballroom on Sunday, but that the hotel did not prepare nor handle the food "due to their special requirements".

SUSPENSION DOES NOT EXTEND TO OTHER RESTAURANTS IN HOTEL

Banquet operations at the Grand Mandarin Ballroom were shuttered under advisement by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and "in the interest of public health", said Mandarin Orchard Singapore in a statement to Channel NewsAsia.

The hotel added that the suspension does not extend to other restaurants and function venues, and will last "until further notice and clearance by relevant authorities".

"Our team will be in touch with the organisers of all upcoming events that will be affected to make alternative arrangements and assist in ensuring their requirements and concerns are addressed," the statement said.

"We are now working to rectify the situation expediently, and will continue to provide timely updates," it added.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Wednesday they are investigating the outbreak of gastroenteritis, which has been traced to food prepared at the hotel on Sunday.

As part of the investigations, food handlers were sent for stool screening, and food and environmental samples were taken for testing.

This latest outbreak comes in the wake of a spate of food poisoning cases in November.

The most serious involved a fatality, after more than 80 people were taken ill when they consumed bento box lunches supplied by Spize from its River Valley outlet.

More than 20 people were hospitalised, including 38-year-old auxiliary police officer Fadli Salleh who died on Nov 14.

On Nov 23, 190 people fell ill with symptoms of gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by restaurant group TungLok's catering arm.

On Nov 26, more than 130 students and teachers fell ill after consuming food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer and Manufacturer while attending a kids' camp.

