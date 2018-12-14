Mandarin Orchard food poisoning: 'Strong evidence of severe contamination', say authorities

SINGAPORE: Authorities on Friday (Dec 14) said there was strong evidence of severe contamination of the Grand Ballroom at the Mandarin Orchard Hotel, where a food poisoning outbreak occurred earlier this month.

The Ministry of Health, the National Environment Agency and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore said this in a joint statement after completing their investigations into food poisoning incidents involving Mandarin Orchard Hotel, FoodTalks Caterer and Manufacturer and Tung Lok Millennium, which authorities said were not related.



Advertisement

On the incident at the Mandarin Orchard, the statement said that investigations suggest that this is an outbreak of norovirus gastroenteritis.

It added: "There is strong evidence of severe contamination of the Grand Ballroom with norovirus from poor environmental and personal hygiene practices.

"Norovirus was detected from the stool samples collected from five cases, three food handlers and 28 service staff, including banquet servers who reported to have continued working while they were ill."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Environmental swabs collected from the Grand Ballroom detected norovirus on multiple surfaces, including carpet, tables, chairs, unused table cloths, cutlery and drinking glasses.

Faecal coliforms were also detected in food sample, as well as Bacillus cereus from environmental swabs taken from other surfaces such as utensils and door handles.

Interviews that were conducted with the staff at Mandarin Orchard also revealed "improper cleaning of vomitus in the Grand Ballroom, and banquet servers had continued to work while ill", the statement said.



Joint inspections were conducted by the authorities on Dec 4, 5, 6 and 10.

The banquet kitchen serving the Grand Ballroom was suspended on Dec 5 and the hotel was instructed to close and conduct thorough cleaning and disinfection of the area.

"The suspension of the banquet kitchen and closure of the Grand Ballroom will continue to be in place until NEA is satisfied that the public health risks including the satisfactory disinfection of the premises, have been addressed," the statement said.

It said that a total of 315 people were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms after attending five separate events held at the venue between Dec 1 and 3.

"14 cases were hospitalised, of whom 13 have since been discharged. The remaining case is in stable condition," the statement said.

