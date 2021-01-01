No further COVID-19 transmission beyond 13 cases who served stay-home notice at Mandarin Orchard: MOH

SINGAPORE: Mandarin Orchard Singapore has been given the green light to reopen on Saturday (Jan 2) after the Ministry of Health (MOH) found no further transmission beyond the 13 cases who served stay-home notice at the hotel.

All hotel employees swabbed under "special testing operations" have also tested negative for COVID-19 using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the ministry added.



It was announced on Dec 19 that MOH was investigating 13 imported COVID-19 cases who served their stay-home notice at the hotel as they were observed to have "high genetic similarity" despite coming from different countries.

This suggests that the cases were "likely infected from a similar source", authorities said then, adding that they cannot exclude that transmissions could have occurred at Mandarin Orchard hotel.



Following the 13 cases, who stayed at the hotel between Oct 22 and Nov 11, two more infections involving imported cases were possibly linked to the hotel.

"We have since completed investigations into these 13 cases and determined that there was no further transmission beyond them," MOH said on Friday.



"The other COVID-19 cases who had served SHN (stay-home notice) at Mandarin Orchard Singapore were determined to be unlinked to the 13 cases."



In addition to the hotel employees who have since tested negative, MOH said the serological tests of 11 staff members were positive, indicating likely past infections.

"These findings indicate that there is no ongoing transmission at Mandarin Orchard Singapore," said MOH.

"In view that the premises have been thoroughly disinfected, and there is no longer risk of transmission to hotel guests, MOH has approved the reopening of Mandarin Orchard Singapore from Jan 2, 2021, including its restaurant and event spaces."



The hotel reopens 14 days after its closure on Dec 19. As a precautionary measure, the hotel had stopped accepting new guests, with all guests at the time checked out. Those who were serving their stay-home notice at the time were moved to another dedicated facility.



Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including three community cases.

