Mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents at Hougang HDB block

SINGAPORE: All residents living in Block 506 Hougang Ave 8 will be tested for COVID-19, after investigations found that “a few” positive cases live there, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said late on Thursday (May 20) night.

MOH did not say how many cases tested positive.

The ministry said that the move was a "precautionary measure". The residents will be tested at the void deck of the block on May 21 and 22.

"We have distributed leaflets to affected residents and will also send them an SMS notification. Residents of 506 Hougang Avenue 8 are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," said the ministry.

A similar initiative was carried out in June last year, when contact tracers noticed that members in two households in the same block in Tampines tested positive for COVID-19 and flagged this for closer monitoring.

Six residents in one household and two residents in another household had tested positive.

As a precautionary measure, 58 households living in the same section of Block 111 Tampines Street 11 that are served by a common lift lobby and stairwell were "proactively identified".

MOH placed the households under phone surveillance and facilitated voluntary COVID-19 testing for them and their visitors.

In an update on Jul 17, the ministry said that 152 residents and 25 visitors were contacted in relation to the Tampines block. Of them, 123 people took up the offer for testing and all of them tested negative, the ministry said.

