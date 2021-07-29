Mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents of 2 blocks in Teck Whye Avenue, Yung An Road after cases detected

SINGAPORE: Residents of two Housing Board (HDB) blocks at Teck Whye Avenue in the Choa Chu Kang area and Yung An Road in Jurong West will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing after several infections were detected among households there.

There were seven cases in four households at 3 Teck Whye Avenue, while four cases were detected in three households at 357 Yung An Road.

"Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Jul 29).



The mandatory COVID-19 testing for all residents of 3 Teck Whye Avenue will be held at the void deck of 1 Teck Whye Avenue on Jul 30 between 9am and 4pm.

Residents of 357 Yung An Road will be tested at the pavilion between 357 and 359 Yung An Road, also on Jul 30 between 9am and 4pm.

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 infection from Jul 25, said MOH.

The ministry reminded all residents to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information, said MOH.

“Residents are reminded to keep to their appointment time. Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," it added.

"Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible."

