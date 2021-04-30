Mandatory online theory test for electric bicycle, e-scooter riders from Jun 30

SINGAPORE: The mandatory online theory test for electric bicycle and e-scooter riders will begin from Jun 30, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Apr 30).



Riders must pass the test, comprising multiple-choice questions, before taking to the roads or cycling paths.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There are e-handbooks, currently available in English, to help riders become more familiar with the safety dos and don’ts. Vernacular versions will be made available later, LTA said in a Facebook post.



The handbooks cover various topics such as maintenance of devices, appropriate safety gear and attire, navigating ride scenarios as well as what to do in an accident.



It was announced on Dec 4 that e-scooter riders will have to pass a compulsory theory test and be at least 16 years of age, as part of new safety measures.

Power-assisted bicycle users will also have to pass the test under the recently amended Active Mobility Act.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said the tests are part of public education efforts to encourage safe riding behaviour.



“This will be an important step in ensuring that e-scooter and PAB riders are familiar with active mobility rules and the code of conduct, and are able to share spaces safely and responsibly with fellow path and road users,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday.



Further details on when and how riders can take the theory tests will be announced in due course, added Mr Baey.

