SINGAPORE: The Marina Barrage will host its biggest-ever carnival from Friday to Sunday (Oct 26 to 28), an event that marks the end of its 10th-anniversary celebrations, national water agency PUB said in a media release on Monday.



The carnival will feature more than 100 food and craft vendors, with live performances and a fireworks show on Saturday.



Visitors can also take a free half-hour boat cruise that takes them along Marina Reservoir to the Floating Platform during the weekend. Passengers can learn about the history of Marina Barrage and other interesting facts.



The River Cruise operates from 3pm to 9pm and rides are on a first-come-first-served basis.

Visitors can enjoy a free River Cruise along the Marina waters at Marina Barrage's 10th anniversary carnival. (Photo: PUB)

The finale celebrations for its 10th year of operations will cap off a year-long series of events.

There will be more than 10 street food stalls, including food and ice-cream trucks.



KAYNA, a six-piece band from Ecuador, will be performing in Asia for the first time.

There will also be movie screenings on Friday and Saturday nights.



KAYNA, a six-piece band from Ecuador, will be performing in Asia for the first time at Marina Barrage's 10th anniversary carnival. (Photo: Anthony Keung Fatt)

On Saturday, professional sand artist and performer Stacey Lee will put on a live sand art performance that will tell the story of the Marina Barrage.



Stacey Lee will use sand as a medium to tell the story of Marina Barrage at its 10th anniversary carnival. (Photo: PUB)

A key highlight of the weekend's festivities will be a fireworks display at 8pm on Saturday.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the three-day celebration.

Marina Reservoir is Singapore’s 15th reservoir and the first reservoir in the city, serving as a collection point for five rivers – Geylang River, Rochor River, Stamford Canal, Kallang River and the Singapore River.

The Green Roof at the Marina Barrage has become a popular space for recreational activities like kite-flying and picnics. Since its official opening in October 2008, the barrage has welcomed more than 16 million visitors, PUB said.



"We celebrate a proud decade as the Marina Barrage plays an important role in flood control and water supply for Singapore. At the same time, it has evolved into an iconic lifestyle attraction and recreation space for both locals and visitors," said Mr Ng Joo Hee, chief executive of PUB.

