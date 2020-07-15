Redeveloped Marina Bay floating platform to have water sports centre, NS-themed gallery

SINGAPORE: The redeveloped Marina Bay floating platform will house various new elements, including a water sports centre, a swimming pool and a National Service-themed gallery when is completed by 2025.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Wednesday (Jul 15) announced they have awarded the design consultancy tender for the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay to a team led by WOHA Architects.

Redevelopment works are scheduled to start in March 2022 and completed by end-2025, although the project scope and timeline may be adjusted because of COVID-19.

The proposal submitted by WOHA Architects, in collaboration with Populous Pte Ltd, "best fulfilled the objectives of creating an exciting and accessible community space in the heart of the city", the ministries said in a press release.

When completed, the platform will be transformed into a "fit-for-purpose

and flexible events venue for different scales and types of events", the ministries said.

The venue will feature various community sports facilities, such as a swimming pool and water sports centre, as well as a new waterfront promenade.

Food and beverage as well as retail offerings are also being considered, in line with feedback received from the public on enhancing the site's facilities.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in 2017 that The Float @ Marina Bay would be redeveloped into a permanent space and renamed NS Square, to serve as the primary venue for the National Day Parade.

Apart from hosting National Day parades, the redeveloped venue could also be used to stage large-scale national and community events such as River Hongbao and the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, the ministries said on Wednesday.

STORIES OF SERVICEMEN

The new venue will also house an NS-themed gallery to showcase Singapore’s defence and NS story and to acknowledge the contributions of generations of National Servicemen, said the ministries.

This gallery will be a mix of open and enclosed spaces and "showcase stories of servicemen from the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team through various multimedia platforms and hardware displays", they added.

The Marina Bay floating platform was built in 2007 as a temporary stage while the National Stadium was being reconstructed.

It was originally slated to be the venue of this year's National Day Parade, but NDP 2020 has since been scaled down in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

The Government received 25 submissions for the design consultancy tender. Five teams were shortlisted and invited to submit concept design proposals.