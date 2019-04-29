Call for ideas for redevelopment of Marina Bay floating platform

SINGAPORE: Members of the public are invited to share their ideas and suggestions for facilities, possible activities and exhibits that they envision taking place within NS Square, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a joint press release on Monday (Apr 29).



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in 2017 that The Float @ Marina Bay will be redeveloped into a permanent space and renamed NS Square.



“The Float @ Marina Bay was built as a temporary stage in 2007 and there are several limitations to the existing structures, which are not designed for long-term use.

"Event organisers often face difficulties staging events at the venue as only basic facilities are provided. Access towards the waterfront has also been restricted during event days, which affects public enjoyment of the Bay," the press release said.



In redeveloping the Marina Bay floating platform and the seating gallery, MINDEF and MND said the intent is to transform the venue into a vibrant events and entertainment space where the public can enjoy arts, culture and sports activities at the waterfront all year round.



“The redevelopment will also improve pedestrian connectivity and provide a continuous loop around Marina Bay. To showcase Singapore’s NS story, the new NS Square will include a gallery where visitors can experience and witness the contributions of generations of National Servicemen, as well as the resolve of all Singaporeans in keeping Singapore safe and secure,” they added.



Members of the public can submit their feedback via the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) website until May 24 or at the NS Square webpage until Jun 30.



They will be able to view the submitted design of the selected team for the new NS Square development at a public exhibition in 2020. More details on the public exhibition will be shared closer to the date.



The Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and URA will also launch a call for Expression of Interest for the redevelopment of the Float @ Marina Bay into NS Square in the second quarter of 2019.



DSTA will also launch a Request for Proposals for the design and development of the gallery.