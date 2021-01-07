Marina Bay Sands, Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Retail and food and beverage outlets at shopping malls such as Marina Bay Sands and Plaza Singapura were on Wednesday (Jan 6) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The shops include the Apple Store, Dallas Cafe & Bar and the Armani Exchange retail outlet at Marina Bay Sands, Spotlight and Cold Storage at Plaza Singapura, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at Junction 8 and Suki-ya restaurant at Bugis+.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also on the list are Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong West and Goodspeed Cyber Cafe at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, which was visited multiple times, on Dec 23 and 30, as well as on Jan 3 and 5.

The full list of the new locations is as follows:



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, said MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, added the ministry.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added the health ministry.

Advertisement

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Two community cases were among Singapore's 31 new COVID-19 infections reported on Wednesday, including a man who preliminarily tested positive for the new B117 virus strain. This takes the country's tally of cases to 58,780.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram