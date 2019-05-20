More safety measures at Marine Parade roundabout after fatal accident

SINGAPORE: Several measures will be put in place to reduce vehicular speed and improve pedestrian safety at the roundabout in Marine Parade where a fatal accident took place in March.

Announcing the measures on Monday (May 20), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it will implement tighter turning angles that lower motorists' speeds before entering the roundabout.

"To slow down motorists as they turn into Silversea condominium, the turning radius will also be tightened," LTA added.



Tighter turning angles will be introduced to lower motorists' speeds before entering the roundabout. (Photo: Facebook/Lim Biow Chuan)

A series of enhancements will be introduced at the Marine Parade Roundabout to further reduce vehicular speeds and enhance pedestrian safety. (Photo: Facebook/Lim Biow Chuan)

In addition, vehicular impact guardrails will be installed along the footpath at the perimeter of the roundabout.

The crossing point for pedestrians will be moved to allow them to cross further away from the main flow of traffic at the roundabout, said LTA.



The crossing point will be shifted to allow pedestrians to cross further away from the main flow of traffic at the roundabout. (Photo: Facebook/Lim Biow Chuan)

These measures are in addition to the road warning signs and speed regulating strips announced in the wake of the accident, which killed an 82-year-old pedestrian.

Residents of Marine Parade had called for more safety measures, saying they have seen motorists drive dangerously at the roundabout, and that the pavement on the perimeter of the roundabout is too narrow.

Surrounding the roundabout between Marine Parade Road and Amber Road are many condominium developments. (Photo: Darius Boey)

The two-lane roundabout has three exits that lead to Marine Parade Road, Amber Road and the Silversea condominium. According to residents, the roundabout is heavily used by drivers to get to the city via Mountbatten Road or towards Parkway Parade on Marine Parade Road.



The latest improvements, LTA said, will be carried out in stages and are scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

There will be partial lane closures during the road works; motorists and pedestrians are advised to take note of directional and information signs, and to exercise caution.

LTA said it took into consideration feedback on the matter from residents living in the area and Member of Parliament for Mountbatten, Mr Lim Biow Chuan.

